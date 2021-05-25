Imman remembers his mom with an emotional note!

National Award-winning music composer Imman has remembered his late mom with an emotional note on Twitter. Today (May 25) is her death anniversary and the Viswasam composer walked down the memory lane to recall his mom's final days with him.

"Today (25th May) happens to be the day My Mother ascended to Heaven which was right after her birthday (23rd May). My eyes were rolling down with tears on 23rd May 2008, where she was in coma stage. I cut a cake before her n wished her a happy birthday at the Hospital ICU, obviously, she never knew and I never knew that would be the last time I could ever wish her in my lifetime. I had strong hopes that she will face all the odds n come back soon. But ascended to heaven on 25th May. There are innumerable instances in my life to date that I had missed you. Rest In Peace Amma. Your Only Child -D. Imman", wrote Imman in his statement.

