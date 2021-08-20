Imran Khan's mini-series 'Nancy' tells story of hope in times of Covid

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Popular television actor and director Imran Khan is coming up with a new mini-series titled 'Nancy' that tells the tale of hope under the crisis of the pandemic.

Talking about the show, Imran said, "'Nancy' is a real-life based story, we can find families like these all around us due to the existing Covid-19 situation. Not many people know the difficult situations and compromises people have been facing or going through during this pandemic. With this mini-series, I wish that people understand that even though the times we are living in right now are difficult but situations will change and improve, all we have to do is have faith and not forget our roots and values."