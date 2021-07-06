Imtiaz Ali's crime drama 'She' begins filming season 2

The shooting for the second season of the crime thriller drama series "She" has started. The web series casts Aaditi Pohankar in the central role amd also features Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G., Shivani Rangole and Suhita Tatte.

"She" season two is set to take the story of Bhumika Pardesi, played Aaditi, forward. After swearing her allegiance to drug-lord Nayak, essayed by Kishore Kumar G., she must walk the dangerous line between siding with the police or with crime, while simultaneously exploring her newfound sexual liberation, as Nayak's larger plan unfolds.