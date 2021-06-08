‘In 'Premam', Mary and Celine are not sisters’ says director Alphonse Puthren

Though he is not too keen to talk to the media, filmmaker Alphonse Puthren likes to interact with his fans on social media.
Recently he had a detailed interaction with his fans, where a question was asked about his blockbuster movie, Premam.
One of the questions was about the relationship between Mary, played by Anupama Parameswaran, and Celine, played by Madonna Sebastian: “Even Malar came for George and Celine’s wedding. Then why didn’t her sister and dad come for the event?”
Alphonse replied that “Celine is not Mary’s sister.”
He says the subtitle mentions “Mary’s sister” as they didn’t find the right word for “chechi”.
“If Celine was Mary’s sister, I would have shown her sitting in Mary’s house at some point of time, right?” he asks.