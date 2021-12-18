  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. In rural Kashmir, health centres have been built and disowned without treating a single patient

In rural Kashmir, health centres have been built and disowned without treating a single patient

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Dec 18th, 2021, 22:01:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Abid Hussain
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features