In The Saddle: Wamiqa Gabbi talks about new found passion for horse-riding

The actress has always been an ardent supporter of outdoor activities and she feels that horse-riding is the quickest way to stay fit and gain body strength.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Wamiqa Gabbi, who is known for her work in films like 'Ishq Haazir', 'Nikka Zaildar 2', 'Godha' and '9', has recently taken to horse-riding and seems to be absolutely in love with the sport.

Wamiqa describes the sport as a liberating experience as she says, "Horses are such creatures of beauty! There is an immediate sense of freedom as soon as one is on horseback. I mean, we actors lead such fast paced lives so unwinding is equally important for us."

Talking about how it helps in mindfulness, the actress says, "Horse-riding is my much needed relaxant. This aside, it is a great way to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. I am burning calories, toning my muscles while having a superb time as well. I am loving this new found passion and I am encouraging anyone who is willing is listen to take it up as well."

The actress has earlier also learnt sword fighting, now with horse-riding coming as a follow through, Waqima seems to be adding new skills up her alley.

