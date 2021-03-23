Increase in COVID19 cases, Sulthan to be postponed? Here is the clarification...

Replying to the queries, Prabhu said that as of now, there is no plan to push the release from April 2. He also advised fans to wear masks, sanitize hands, and be safe.

As COVID19 cases have started increasing again in Tamil Nadu, fans of Karthi have asked his upcoming film Sulhan's producer, SR Prabhu, if there is a postponement on the release date.

"Many of our friends are asking whether we are releasing #Sulthan on 2nd April concerning Covid scenario. So far there is no change in that decision. We are sticking to the date! So pls Wear Mask, take proper precautions & wait to enjoy the max fun on-screen", tweeted SR Prabhu.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, Rashmika Mandanna plays Karthi's pair in the film.

Napolean, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame, Lal, Yogi Babu, and Hareesh Peradi are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

