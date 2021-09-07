Indhuja to pair opposite Dhanush in Selvaraghavan's next?

There were reports that producer Thanu had asked to change the story and title of Dhanush's Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan.
But now, fresh reports say that Naane Varuven remains the title for the film and they have even roped in talented actress Indhuja of Meyadha Maan to pair opposite Dhanush.
Sources say that Dhanush will begin Selvaraghavan's film after wrapping up his ongoing films Maaran with Karthick Naren and Thiruchitrambalam with Mithran Jawahar. As Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have delivered many classics, there is a huge expectation for the film.
The actor has also signed multiple films including yet-untitled multilingual films with Sekhar Kammula, Venky Atluri, Elan and he has a Netflix film The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers.