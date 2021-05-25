Indhuja turns philosophical!

In her latest post on Instagram, the actress turned philosophical saying that the uncertain times will get better. She also said that people should function with the utmost responsibility to retain love, togetherness, and peace.

"Being lost in these toughest times losing our fellow beings hurts much but it's going to get better with time. Time is going to heal every loss and pain. The rest of us should function with the utmost responsibility to retain love, togetherness, and peace in this uncertain world. We should never take a day for granted. Every day is a blessing for all of us. Whatever we receive other than being alive is an absolute bonus. "LET'S START OVER", she wrote on Instagram.