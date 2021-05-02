India fights Covid: Deepika Padukone shares helpline numbers with fans, stresses importance of mental health

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared some important mental health helpline numbers and insisted that her followers are not alone.She wrote, "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!"The coronavirus pandemic has brought some serious socio-economic uncertainties, giving rise to increased anxiety, depression, addiction and suicide.Incidentally, social media is playing a significant role in connecting donors and helpers to the families of COVID patients at a time when health system throughout the country has failed to keep pace with the growing demand for beds, oxygen and other facilities.As the COVID-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries, and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.Several celebs like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have come forward to engage with their followers to amplify distress calls, share helpline numbers and support relief efforts.Meanwhile, Deepika, who recently announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)