India logs 10,488 new Covid cases, 313 deaths

The recovery of 12,329 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,39,22,037. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.30 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India reported 10,488 new Covid-19 cases and 313 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Sunday.

The active caseload stands at 1,22,714. Active cases presently constitute 0.36 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,74,099 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall total to more than 63.16 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.94 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 57 days now.

The daily positivity rate at 0.98 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 47 days and less than 3 per cent for 82 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 67,25,970 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 116.50 crore as of Sunday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,20,41,157 sessions.

--IANS

avr/ksk/