India logs 10,549 fresh Covid cases, 488 deaths

The recovery of 9,868 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,39,77,830. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

With the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll now stands at 4,67,468.

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India reported 10,549 fresh Covid-19 cases and 488 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Friday morning.

The active caseload stands at 1,10,133. Active cases presently constitute 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,81,246 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to over 63.71 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.89 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 12 days now.

The daily positivity rate, which currently stands at 0.89, has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 53 days and less than 3 per cent for 88 consecutive days.

With the administration of 83,88,824 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 120.27 crore as of Friday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,24,56,121 sessions.

--IANS

avr/ksk/