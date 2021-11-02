India reports 10,423 Covid cases, 443 deaths

The recovery of 15,021 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,83,581.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 4,58,880.

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India registered 10,423 new Covid-19 cases and 443 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.21 percent.

The active caseload stands at 1,53,776. Active cases presently constitute 0.45 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,09,045 tests were conducted across the country.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 128 consecutive days now.

India has so far conducted 61,02,10,339 cumulative tests. While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.16 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 39 days now.

The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.03 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 29 days and below 3 per cent for 64 consecutive days now.

India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.85 crore with 52.39 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

This has been achieved through 1,07,33,024 sessions.

--IANS

