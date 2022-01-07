India reports 1,17,100 new Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases cross 3L

A total of 302 deaths was reported in the same time taking the toll to 4,83,178.

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) India registered a single-day rise of 1,17,100 new Covid cases, a significant rise from the previous day's 90,928 cases, in a span of 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

The active caseload has jumped to 3,71,363, which constitutes 1.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has reached 3,007 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 1,199 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 27 states have reported the Omicron infections, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

The recovery of 30,836 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,71,845. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 15,13,377 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 68.68 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 4.54 per cent amid the sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent.

With the administration of over 94 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 149.66 crore as of Friday morning.

More than 18.14 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.

--IANS

avr/dpb