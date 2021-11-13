India reports 11,850 New Covid-19 cases, 555 deaths

The recovery of 12,403 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,26,483.

With the new fatalities, the nationwide Covid death toll increased to 4,63,245.

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) India registered 11,850 new coronavirus cases and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in its latest update on Saturday.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent, thehighest since March 2020, according to the Ministry update.

The active caseload stands at 1,36,308, which is the lowest in 274 days.

Active cases account for 0.40 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,66,589 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.23 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.05 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 50 days now.

The daily positivity rate at 0.94 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last 40 days and less than 3 per cent for 75 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 58,42,530 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 111.40 crore as of Saturday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,14,02,023 in sessions.

