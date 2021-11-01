India reports 12,514 new Covid cases, 251 deaths

The recovery of 12,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,68,560. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.20 per cent.

The new fatalities increased the country's overall death toll to 4,58,437.

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) India registered 12,514 new Covid-19 cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The active caseload stood at 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,81,379 tests were conducted across the country.

India has so far conducted over 60.92 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.17 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 38 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.42 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 28 days and less than 3 per cent for 63 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 12,77,542 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 106.31 crore as of Monday morning,

This has been achieved through 1,06,32,634 sessions.

