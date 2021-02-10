India reports 13,087 new corona cases, 94 more deaths

While the number of total corona cases mounted to 1,08,58,371, COVID-19 death toll in the country increased to 1,55,252, health officials said.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) India's streak of low numbers of single-day coronavirus cases continued on Wednesday as 13,087 new infections and 94 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

For around two weeks now, the country has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Also, the daily COVID-19 deaths have been below the 200-mark for more than a month now.

Active cases total 1,41,511 at present, with 1,05,61,608 persons cured and discharged so far.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.27 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

A total of 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested up to February 9, including 7,36,903 tests on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

As many as 66,11,561 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

