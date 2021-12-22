India reports 6,317 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally at 213

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 213 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 90 have been discharged. So far 15 states have reported Omicron infection, said the ministry.

With the addition of 318 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,78,325.

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) India registered 6,317 fresh Covid cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the Omicron tally has reached 213, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The recovery of 6,906 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,01,966. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload is presently at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,29,512 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 66.73 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.58 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 38 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.51 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 79 days and less than 3 per cent for 114 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 138.96 crore as of Wednesday morning.

More than 17.73 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning,

--IANS

avr/dpb