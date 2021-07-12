India reports over 37K new Covid cases, recoveries cross 3 crore-mark

This is the 34th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) India recorded 37,154 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 724 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday, adding that the total recovery from the virus also crossed the three crore-mark.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,50,899 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,08,764 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 39,649 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,00,14,713 till date.

The Ministry said that a total of 37,73,52,501 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 12,35,287 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 43,23,17,813 samples have been tested up to July 11 for Covid-19. Of these 14,32,343 samples were tested on Sunday.

On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths -- lowest since April 6. This was after May 23 when India saw a record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave.

The first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported in March 2020.

--IANS

aks/dpb