Indian 2 issue comes to an end!

Reliable sources in the industry say that the Indian 2 issue has come to an end. We hear that Lyca's Chief Subaskaran had a word with Shankar and the director has agreed to resume the shoot of Indian 2 after wrapping up Ram Charan's film.
But Lyca should also withdraw the cases they filed against Shankar and all other complaints they filed with various film bodies.
The biggie has an ensemble of actors including Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vidyut Jamwal, and Delhi Ganesh.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this biggie, Rathnavelu cranks the camera, and Peter Hein is taking care of stunts.
After wrapping up Vikram, Kamal will resume the shoot of Indian 2. Shankar will also be wrapping up Ram Charan's film and in the meantime, he should get the free dates of his ensemble of actors associated with Indian 2.