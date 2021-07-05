Indian 2 row: No stay order against Shankar, the director to begin Ram Charan's film soon

For those who don't know, Lyca Productions had moved the HC to put an interim stay order against Shankar from working in any other new film before wrapping up Indian 2.

As the Madras HC refused to issue an interim stay order against Shankar in the case filed by Lyca Productions, the director is all set to begin shooting for Ram Charan's film with Dil Raju soon.

The shoot of Indian 2 is temporarily halted due to various reasons including the makeup allergy and injury of Kamal Haasan.

As the legal tussle is over, Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju visited Shankar's residence in Chennai to discuss how to proceed with their new film. They also wished all the luck to Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya who recently got married.

"Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50", tweeted Ram Charan on his meet with Shankar.

Shankar also has the Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh in Hindi.