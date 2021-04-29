Indian 2 stalemate continues, further hearing in Madras HC only after summer vacation!

Director Shankar's advocate has told the Madras HC that the recent talks with Lyca Productions regarding the completion of their film Indian 2 failed.

Shankar has told Lyca Productions that he is ready to shoot for the film after June for which the film's lead actor Kamal Haasan has also agreed. But Lyca wants Shankar to sign a bond and also they want to kick start the shoot immediately. The production house also wants Shankar to not take up any project in the meantime for which Shankar's side has disagreed. Shankar has already signed films with Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh.