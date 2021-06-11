Indian Army hands over medical supplies to Nepali Army

During a ceremony at the Nepali Army headquarters, the medical equipment were handed over by the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, to General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Nepali Army, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu, June 11 (IANS) As part of the ‘Neighborhood First policy, medical equipment and supplies worth Nepali Rupees 28.80 crore (Rs 280 million) provided by the Indian Army were handed over to the Nepali Army here on Friday.

The medical equipment, including ventilators, ambulances, ICU beds, PPE kits, PCR test kits etc. were delivered to Kathmandu on Thursday.

Kwatra reaffirmed India's support to Nepali Army in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and lauded its contribution in this respect, the Embassy said, adding that the latest assistance is another testament to the close cooperation between the two armies and the two countries, particularly in times of need.

The Indian Army has been assisting the Nepali Army to fight Covid-19 through various kinds of help since last year, including donation of one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, which were provided in March this year.

The armed forces of the two neighbouring countries share fraternal relations since decades where chief of both the armies are respective honorary chiefs of Nepali and Indian armies.

Due to these strong fraternal relations, Nepali Army receives a large amount of support from the Indian Army. Most of the time, Nepali Army procures its military and other logistical support and needs, including both lethal and non-lethal, from the Indian Army.

--IANS

str/arm