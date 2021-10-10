Indian film fraternity extends birthday greetings to SS Rajamouli

Marking the day special for Rajamouli, several members from the Indian film industry took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to him."Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu. It's a memorable experience working & learning from you," actor Ajay Devgn tweeted.Ajay has worked with Rajamouli in the upcoming film 'RRR', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan.Ram Charan has also wished Rajamouli on his birthday."I look up to in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy Birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli," he wrote on Twitter.Jr NTR shared a picture of him sharing smiles with Rajamouli and tweeted, "Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you."Mahesh Babu is all praises for Rajamouli on his birthday."Wishing you a very happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir. May your genius continue to inspire and redefine Indian cinema," he tweeted.Rajamouli's 'RRR' is based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The period action drama film is scheduled to release in January next year. (ANI)