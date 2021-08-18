'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 12', has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film titled 'Kolhapur Diaries'.

This is the first time Sayli is lending her voice for a film song. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a picture of Kamble on Twitter.