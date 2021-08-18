'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep: Cherry on the cake was meeting Salman Khan

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) It was a great day for Indian Idol 12 finale winner Pawandeep Rajan and other contestants as they got a chance to meet superstar Salman Khan at Mahesh Manjrekar's residence on his birthday party.

Pawandeep shared his excitement and said: "I have known Mahesh Manjrekar Ji for many years and it was very sweet of him to invite us over for his birthday. We celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake, enjoying delicious food, and enjoyed the rest of the night singing songs. Along with me, my other fellow friends and contestants also had a great time."