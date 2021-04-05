Indian Idol fame Abhijeet Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

The 39-year old took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I tested Covid positive...Be safe take all precautions. Don't ignore wearing mask #CoronavirusIndia #COVIDSecondWave #Govinda #bollywoodsinger #Bollywood"Abhijeet also posted a series of Instagram stories confirming the same. In one of the videos, he is seen saying, "Waise toh main bohot positive rehta hu lekin this time I tested positive, for Covid (Usually I am very positive but this time, I tested positive for Covid)."He further revealed that he was feeling sick and was down with fever for the past two days. While emphasising the importance of being responsible at these testing times, the singer said, "Even if you have mild symptoms, get yourself tested, because it is not only about being you who will be infected. You will be a carrier to the disease and can further spread it to many."With Maharashtra being the major hotspot for coronavirus in India, the second wave of the pandemic has infected an array of Bollywood celebrities within a span of a few weeks.Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pedenkar, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf and other Bollywood celebrities were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', was the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)