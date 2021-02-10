Indian interactive short film 'The Right Click' to release on Feb 12

Set against the backdrop of the new normal, The Right Click is about a digital college romance woven around two students.

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Following the global success of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an Indian interactive choose-your-own-storyline short film, The Right Click, will release on February 12.

Featuring Yashaswini Dayama and Prit Kamani as Dia and Ajay, the film will allow viewers to decide the progression of the story by giving them a series of options at key plot points, from the college boy's daily life to the journey of getting to know his crush to his dates.

The users will get two options to choose from. If the user does not select any of the options, the default and pre-decided options will take the story forward.

"I really enjoyed being a part of this interactive short film. It lets the viewer steer the storyline in whichever direction they wish to see!" Yashaswini said.

"Plus the nostalgia factor of college romances, experiencing that ‘start of something new'; always leaves me with a fuzzy feeling. It's really great to be a part of a project that is paving the way for more such content innovation in the future and partnering up with Prit made everything work just perfectly, he is such a delight," she added.

Prit added: "‘The Right Click' allows users to put themselves in the shoes of this character and make decisions for him on what he's going to do next, say next. It's a space we've all been dying to explore, and I truly hope that the viewers enjoy this."

The short film will be released on MX Player.

"We have always wanted to experiment and try out new formats of storytelling that makes for compelling content and keeps the user engaged," Vivek Jain of the streaming platform said.

--IANS

sug/vnc