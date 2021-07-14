Indian-origin Justin Narayan wins season 13 of 'MasterChef Australia'

Justin clinched the trophy after defeating other two finalists, Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell.After the win, he even took to his unverified Instagram account and thanked everyone for supporting him."Find people thar believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever's reading this I love you," he wrote, adding a string of pictures from the finale episode.In terms of reward, Justin reportedly took home a prize money of USD 250,000 ( Rs1.86 crore approximately) along with the MasterChef trophy.The news of Justin's win was also announced on the official Instagram page of 'MasterChef Australia'. They shared a video of Justin's reaction on winning the show."We think it's safe to say @justinnarayan's mind is blown right now," the post read.Justin described the win as a 'surreal feeling'."Huge thanks to the judges and other contestants. It was the best experience of my life," he said in the clip.The latest season also featured another Indian contestant Depinder Chhibber. (ANI)