Indian Railways art gallery, souvenir shop at Gujarat's Kevadiya

Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) The tourists visiting the world's tallest statue, "Statue of Unity" can now experience the rich cultural history of Gujarat at Kevadiya railway station itself with the Indian Railways setting up an art gallery with a souvenir shop there.

The Western Railway has awarded the first of its kind contract in Indian Railways for development of the art gallery with a souvenir shop at Kevadiya station under the PPP initiative.