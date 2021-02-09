Indian2 cameraman to be changed again?

It looks like the cinematographer of Indian 2 is likely to be changed again. Yes, initially Ravi Varman was supposed to crank the camera but due to the delay, he opted out and started working in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
Later, Rathnavelu replaced Ravi Varman as DOP. After the tragic crane accident on the sets and the pandemic, the makers took time to resume the shoot. We also hear that Lyca Productions is struggling without funds as they have invested for big budget Ponniyin Selvan.
But being a busy cameraman, Rathnavelu can't wait for two to three years for a project. Offers were pouring in for him in both Tamil and Telugu so, he has now decided to come out of the Kamal Haasan starrer.
Yes, we hear that Rathnavelu is likely to work in Suriya's upcoming film with Pandiraj. If director Shankar resumes the shoot of Indian 2 in the next two to three months, he has no other go but to replace Rathnavelu with some other cinematographer.