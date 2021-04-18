Indians flood social media urging for ventilator beds, plasma

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) As the country grapples with the worst surge in Covid cases amid the lethal second wave, thousands of people across the country have flooded various social media platforms, requesting authorities and users to arrange or inform about where to find ventilator beds, plasma from recovered patients, oxygen cylinders and drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, among others.

People were posting pictures of relatives, friends and common people in dire need of ventilator beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma and life-saving injections meant for emergency use authorisation (EUA).

"Bangalore Tweeple.. Is there a bed available somewhere for a covid patient? My uncle is in dire need. O2 levels going down. Checked so many.. All beds full in Banshankari area. Anywhere in Bangalore would be fine," Saurabh Joshi said in a tweet.

Stuti Sardana from Delhi tweeted: "Urgent help needed. A bed and oxygen cylinder are required for a Covid positive young girl who is critical. Oxygen level is going down".

Several others asked users to inform about remdesivir, currently in short supply.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal on Saturday admitted there is shortage of beds and oxygen amid exponential surge in Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that coronavirus is spreading exponentially, and nobody knows when it would reach its peak.

"Delhi is fast running out of beds, oxygen and the life-saving drug Remdesivir as Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours have reached 24,000. The situation is very serious and worrisome. The cases have gone up really fast," he said.

Sensing the shortage, the government has slashed the prices of the 'life-saver' Remdesivir injection by nearly 50 per cent, to Rs 2,450 per injection now, according to official sources.

In such difficult times, some came forward on social media to help those suffering from Covid infections.

"If you're in isolation in #Gurgaon or have elders living alone, I can do grocery/medicine runs for you or your family. DM me the things needed and the address. I'll get them, and leave the bag outside your door," tweeted Abhishek Baxi.

India has reported 2,61,500 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has registered over two lakh Covid cases. India recorded 2,34,692 cases on Saturday, 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

--IANS

na/sdr/