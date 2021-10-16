'India's Best Dancer 2' contestant Soumya Kamble's next move: Become a doc

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) As the show ‘Indias Best Dancer' is all set to start from Saturday, IANS got to speak to one of the contestants, Soumya Kamble, who will be seen giving a performance on the song, ‘Ek Dil. Interestingly, her mother is a supporter of her dance aspirations, but her father is set in his desire for her become a doctor.

So much so, that even before Soumya could come for the auditions, her father placed a bet of Rs 500 with her mother, saying their daughter would get eliminated in the first round itself. Soumya, however, disappointed him.

To add an element of fun and humour, Soumya's father announced another bet of Rs 5,000 on his daughter not being able to clear the next round. To this, show judge Terence Lewis challenged her father with a bet of his own and said he himself would pay Rs 5,000 if Soumya qualifies.

On this incident, Soumya says: "I am grateful to have got the opportunity of pursuing my passion for dance on such an esteemed platform. But I also intend to study further and become a doctor, thereby fulfilling my dad's dream. I firmly believe nothing is impossible and if we set our minds to achieve something, nothing can stop us. The sky's the limit!"

'India's Best Dancer – Season 2' will go on air on Saturday night on Sony Entertainment Television.

