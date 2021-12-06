India's first woman psychiatrist Sarada Menon is no more

Chennai, Dec 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condoled the death of Sarada Menon, India's first woman psychiatrist.

Menon, 98, was also the Founder of the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF India). She passed away on Sunday evening.

Stalin said the death of Menon, a Padma Bhushan awardee, is a loss for the medical fraternity.