'India's Got Talent' to return on Jan 15

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Reality show 'India's Got Talent' is all set to return to the small screen from January 15, 2022. It will be judged by actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, with rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

The show will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame.