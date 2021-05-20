India's largest Covid centre gets 150 GPS-based ventilator beds

These beds have been provided by the PM-CARES Trust Fund to serve the patients who need oxygen support.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) India's largest Covid care facility, the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC), Radha Soami Beas, in Delhi's Chhatarpur area was on Thursday equipped with 150 GPS-based ventilator beds.

"Proved to be one of the best camp hospitals in the national capital, the confidence in the centre has further added to the faith of the government and today 150 GPS-based ventilator beds were provided from the PM-CARES Trust Fund which have been made functional," said ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency operating the centre.

The new beds will be in addition to the 500 oxygen beds which are already functional at the centre, Pandey told IANS.

"The ventilators will be used for providing critical care to Covid patients," he added.

The centre is serving as an important centre with the support of ITBP and Delhi government and is providing much-needed medical care to patients who need oxygen support.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had mandated the ITBP to provide doctors and paramedical staff for the SPCCC.

After starting operations on April 26 this year, the centre till May 19 admitted a total of 1,223 patients, out of which 935 have been discharged.

"At present, 200 beds are occupied at the centre," the spokesperson said.

"Walk-in admissions are open here for any Covid patient needing oxygen support. Adequate oxygen supply and medicines are being provided by the Delhi District Administration to the centre for the admitted patients," he said.

The centre has been keeping a good track record of treating the patients, Pandey said, adding that there are instances when many patients whose oxygen levels were as low as 60 were provided much-needed care and many of them have improved to the level of 80s and 90s before being discharged from the centre as recovered patients.

"Hygiene, sanitation and food, apart from services of stress counsellors of ITBP, are being provided to the patients inside the centre.

"Daily yoga and meditation sessions are also organised at the facility. Both male and female wards have been created where patients are being attended 24x7. All arrangements inside are free of cost," said the ITBP spokesperson.

Senior ITBP officials regularly visit the centre to meet the patients and take their feedback, he added.

During the first wave of the pandemic from July 2020 to February 2021, the ITBP had successfully established the world's largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at this centre.

