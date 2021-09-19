Indie artiste Foxanne's space song features New Jersey planetarium

New York, Sep 19 (IANS) Indie pop artiste Foxanne's new single, 'I Could Go On', which is currently in orbit around Earth, highlights the contribution of a science centre that continues to provide science education to the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic reports, Space.com.

The song flew to space on September 15 with the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission on the personal playlist of mission pilot Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and science communicator who befriended Foxanne during a simulated, or analog, Mars mission in 2020.