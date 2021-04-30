Indonesia approves emergency use of Chinese vaccine

Jakarta, April 30 (IANS) Indonesia's food and drug authority BPOM has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, an official source said on Friday.

Chief of BPOM Penny Lukito made the announcement, saying the issuance of the EUA was based on the third phase of clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates and other countries, the Xinhua news agency reported.