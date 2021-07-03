Indonesia records highest daily spike of 27,913 new cases

Jakarta, July 3 (IANS) Indonesia on Saturday recorded 27,913 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, another record of the daily spike, bringing the total tally to 2,256,851, the Health Ministry said.

The Covid-19-related death toll added by 493 to 60,027, according to the the ministry.

During the past 24 hours, 13,282 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,915,147, the Xinhua news agency reported.