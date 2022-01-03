Indonesia reports 174 new Covid cases, 1 more death

Jakarta, Jan 3 (IANS) Indonesia has recorded 174 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the tally of infections to 4,263,168, the country's Covid-19 Task Force said on Sunday.
The task force also noted that 190 more patients have recovered from Covid-19, raising the number of recoveries to 4,114,689. One more person died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 144,097, Xinhua news agency reported.
In Indonesia, 165,900,887 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, 114,103,362 have had the second dose, and 1,288,890 have taken the third dose.
The country has recorded two new patients of the more contagious variant of Omicron, who came back from a New Year holiday in the resort island of Bali, bringing the total number of people infected by the new variant to 138.
