Indonesia reports 174 new Covid cases, 1 more death

Jakarta, Jan 3 (IANS) Indonesia has recorded 174 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the tally of infections to 4,263,168, the country's Covid-19 Task Force said on Sunday.

The task force also noted that 190 more patients have recovered from Covid-19, raising the number of recoveries to 4,114,689. One more person died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 144,097, Xinhua news agency reported.