Indonesia reports 244 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 12 to 143,557, while 1,283 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,095,078, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jakarta, Nov 9 (IANS) Indonesia confirmed 244 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, raising its tally of infections to 4,248,409, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations on January 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 125.39 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 79.21 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 205.77 million doses, including the third booster jab.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country with a population of over 270 million.

