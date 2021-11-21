Indonesia reports 314 new Covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jakarta, Nov 21 (IANS) Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 314 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,412, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in the country rose by 11 to 143,739, while 331 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,101,547, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.