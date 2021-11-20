Indonesia reports 393 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Jakarta, Nov 20 (IANS) Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 393 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,098, according to the country's health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in the country rose by 14 to 143,728, while 379 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,101,216, Xinhua news reported, citing the ministry.