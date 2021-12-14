Indonesia to begin Covid vaccination for kids aged 6 to 11

Jakarta, Dec 14 (IANS) Starting from Tuesday, Indonesia will start vaccinating children aged six to 11 years old against Covid-19, targeting 26.5 million kids, according to the Ministry of Health.

The vaccine to be used is China's Sinovac, the only one to obtain an emergency use authorization for this age group from Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM), Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.