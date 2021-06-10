'Indori Ishq' delves into a young couple's psyche: Director Samit Kakkad

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Samit Kakkad is excited about his first digital series "Indori Ishq", and says the show allowed him to delve into a young couple's psyche.

"As a filmmaker, I've honed the art of crafting stories in an edgy and realistic style -- the emotions, the pain, the pleasures are all as real as it gets. With 'Indori Ishq', I could delve into a young couple's psyche, which was fun for me. I had a great time shooting this show in Mumbai and Indore, exploring untapped locations with an extremely dedicated team. We had extensive schedules, and we've tapped both the cities in shades that have never been seen before," said Kakkad.