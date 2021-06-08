'Indori Ishq' shows infidelity from male perspective: Director Samit Kakkad

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Samit Kakkad, director of the upcoming teenage romance web series "Indori Ishq", says the story looks at infidelity from a different angle, where the boy is cheated by the girl and is expected to move on.

The story revolves around the unrequited love of a young guy who ends up the victim in an unfaithful relationship. The narrative tries to explore how the rules of commitment and being faithful in a relationship are drastically different for the sexes.