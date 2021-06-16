Indrajith and Prithviraj pay tribute to their father, Sukumaran

On Jun 16, it is 24 years since actor Sukumaran became a memory. His sons, actors Indrajith and Prithviraj, have posted their tribute for their father on social media.

Sukumaran was a shining star in Malayalam cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. He has won the Kerala state film award for the best actor in 1978, for his performance in M T Vasudevan Nair’s Bandhanam.