  4. Indrajith and Prithviraj pay tribute to their father, Sukumaran

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 16th, 2021, 16:08:58hrs
Sukumaran

On Jun 16, it is 24 years since actor Sukumaran became a memory. His sons, actors Indrajith and Prithviraj, have posted their tribute for their father on social media.

Sukumaran was a shining star in Malayalam cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. He has won the Kerala state film award for the best actor in 1978, for his performance in M T Vasudevan Nair’s Bandhanam.

 

Sukumaran was well known for his amazing dialogue delivery and peculiar mannerisms. He was also a producer, and produced Irakal and Padayani.

 

Sukumaran passed away following a heart attack in 1997, at the age of 49. 

 

 

