Indrajith starrer 'Aaha' to release on Nov 19

Aaha, directed by Bibin Paul Samuel with Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, will reach the theatres on Nov 19. Aaha is a sports drama based on the well-known tug of war team, ‘Aaha Neeloor’ from Kottayam.

Besides Indrajith, the main cast also includes Amith Chakkalakkal, Ashwin Kumar, Manoj K Jayan and Santhy Balachandran.