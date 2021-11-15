Indrajith starrer 'Aaha' to release on Nov 19

Aaha, directed by Bibin Paul Samuel with Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, will reach the theatres on Nov 19. Aaha is a sports drama based on the well-known tug of war team, ‘Aaha Neeloor’ from Kottayam.
Besides Indrajith, the main cast also includes Amith Chakkalakkal, Ashwin Kumar, Manoj K Jayan and Santhy Balachandran.
Aaha : The war within has been produced by Prem Abraham. Tobit Chirayath is the writer. Rahul Deep Balachandran is the director of photography. Sayanora Philip is the music director. Director Bibin Paul Samuel is also the editor.
Indrajith plays a cop in the recent release Kurup.