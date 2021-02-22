Indrajith Sukumaran on board for Vishnu Vishal's 'Mohandas'

He has also appeared in a few Tamil films like En Mana Vaanil and Sarvam . He was also seen playing the politician GMR in Gautham Menon's web series Queen. Indrajith also plays an important role in Karthick Naren's long-delayed film Naragasooran.

Indrajith Sukumaran, the elder brother of Malayalam cinema's leading star Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a popular actor in Kerala.

The latest update is that Indrajith has agreed to play an important role in Vishnu Vishal's upcoming psycho-thriller film Mohandas.

Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studios, Murali Karthick of Kalavu fame is directing the film and Aishwarya Rajesh also essays a pivotal role in Mohandas.

The first schedule of the film is all set to begin in March.KS Sundaramurthy has been roped in to compose the music for the film and Vignesh Rajagopalan will crank the camera.