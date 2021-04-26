Indrajith wraps up his Tamil project, 'Mohandas'

Mollywood actor Indrajith has thanked the team of Mohandas, the Tamil movie directed by Murali Karthick, with Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead.

“Wrapped up work for my new Tamil movie MOHANDAS! Thank you VV Studioz and ur team for the wonderful hospitality! Was a pleasure sharing screen space with you both Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajessh, and working with the team! Looking forward to seeing our movie on screens Murali Karthick!,” writes Indrajith.